Weakness behind support

The broad focus of the national discourse over the past few weeks has been the alignment of political forces, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Even as views on the feasibility and winnability of alliances are evolving, it is worth discussing what a perceived close contest can mean for economic management. It may still be early days to draw definitive conclusions, but some of the recently concluded Assembly elections and preparations for the upcoming ones offer hints. The focus is increasing on what is broadly termed welfare programmes. In Karnataka, for example, the Congress made a slew of promises, including free bus rides for women, which seem to have worked for it. The Congress government in Rajasthan, which will go to the polls in December, has broken new ground in this context. After having announced several measures, including cheaper gas cylinders, the Ashok Gehlot government last week got the Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill passed.

Accordingly, the state government will provide a minimum guaranteed income, either through the provision of work or transfers, to the eligible population. In terms of employment, the government will provide an additional 25 days’ work in a fiscal year after the completion of the maximum number of days permitted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in rural areas. Similarly, in urban areas, every adult will be entitled to at least 125 days’ employment in a fiscal year with minimum wage. If state officials fail to provide work within 15 days of application, the applicant will be eligible for unemployment allowance. The section of the population falling under categories such as old age, specially abled, and widows will be eligible for a pension, which will be increased by 15 per cent per annum.