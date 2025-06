Best of BS Opinion: Continuing turbulence in air, economy, and law

The crash of Air India Flight 171 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad has reignited concerns about aviation safety in India. The cause remains unknown, but the toll, with multiple lives lost and a residential building destroyed, has prompted calls for a credible and timely investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, under the civil aviation ministry, is leading the probe with support from British and Boeing investigators. While India’s aviation safety record has improved in recent decades, the spotlight now falls on Air India’s post-privatisation priorities, argues our first editorial. With the Centre aiming to double domestic traffic and expand airport infrastructure by 2030, public confidence hinges on ensuring safety isn’t sidelined.