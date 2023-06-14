Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Govt in election mode, the right incentive, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Govt in election mode, the right incentive, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Govt in election mode, the right incentive, and more

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:12 AM IST
Electoral politics and economic thought are what we have today
A K Bhattacharya looks at the things the government could do to improve the ruling party’s electoral prospects.

Atanu Biswas examines Adam Smith’s legacy and the “Invisible Hand”.
The first edit says the country should not depend on production-linked incentives to revive manufacturing. And the second edit, against the background of so many data breaches, is of the view that legislation is required to protect personal data.

No threat was issued to Twitter. We did, however, flag anti-Indian activities being entertained on the micro-blogging site.
 
Former IT and communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's statement about "government pressure"
 

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

