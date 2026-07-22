Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial cautions that these short-term inflows should not substitute for a durable external-sector strategy. With oil prices rising again, geopolitical risks persisting, and net foreign direct investment remaining weak, India needs to attract more stable long-term capital rather than rely on volatile funding. It also cautions against reviving import substitution as a response to external pressures, warning that such policies could undermine competitiveness. The priority should be strengthening investment conditions while preserving macroeconomic stability. Strong inflows under the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional foreign currency schemes have helped bolster foreign exchange buffers amid global uncertainty. However, today'sthat these short-term inflows should not substitute for a durable external-sector strategy. With oil prices rising again, geopolitical risks persisting, and net foreign direct investment remaining weak, India needs to attract more stable long-term capital rather than rely on volatile funding. It also cautions against reviving import substitution as a response to external pressures, warning that such policies could undermine competitiveness. The priority should be strengthening investment conditions while preserving macroeconomic stability.

second editorial argues that the paper leaks in The police response to student protests over recent examination controversies has undermined confidence in the government’s handling of legitimate grievances. Thethat the paper leaks in Neet-UG and the CBSE’s Onscreen Marking System (OMS) failures expose deeper structural weaknesses in India’s examination system, including poor accountability, excessive centralisation, and inadequate oversight. While those responsible for the leaks have been arrested and technical issues addressed, students still lack assurance that similar failures will not recur. The government should respond through sustained engagement, greater transparency, stronger institutional accountability, and comprehensive reforms that restore trust in public examinations. writes Ajay Tyagi. Instead, the government should simplify investment procedures, enforce strict beneficial ownership norms to curb round-tripping and money laundering, and maintain equal tax treatment for foreign and domestic investors. Since portfolio flows are inherently volatile and provide only temporary support to the rupee, Tyagi suggests that While foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) play an important role in improving liquidity and price discovery in India’s capital markets, policymakers should avoid offering them short-term tax concessions or weakening regulatory safeguards to attract inflows,. Instead, the government should simplify investment procedures, enforce strict beneficial ownership norms to curb round-tripping and money laundering, and maintain equal tax treatment for foreign and domestic investors. Since portfolio flows are inherently volatile and provide only temporary support to the rupee, Tyagi suggests that India should focus on attracting stable foreign direct investment through predictable policies and a consistent regulatory framework.