Best of BS Opinion: India's many blossoms: Growth and unexpected turns

A garden is only as beautiful as the variety it holds. Some flowers bloom predictably, their cycles are well-documented, like the annual Economic Survey mapping India’s growth. While others surprise — springing up unexpectedly, like a single well-placed recruitment ad shaping a company’s destiny. Some petals hold the weight of history, like the ever-returning questions of social justice in budgets. And then, there are those that simply exist to be marveled at — like the human spectacle of the Kumbh Mela. Today, our pot of stories is as varied as a garden in full bloom. Let’s dive in.

Read our editorial for more. The Economic Survey 2025, much like the perennial marigolds, returns each year with its cautious optimism. It projects a 6.3–6.8 per cent GDP growth for 2025-26, a step down from last year’s vibrant 8.2 per cent, but steady nonetheless. However, lurking weeds — like global economic downturns and declining FDI — threaten to stunt progress.

Meanwhile, some seeds, when sown right, bloom into unexpected successes. Sandeep Goyal recalls two striking recruitment ads from the early 1990s — one that helped an IT startup find its “Henry” but also drove away disillusioned colleagues, and another that turned a struggling herbal brand into a hot-selling property overnight.

But not all flowers get equal sunlight. Aditi Phadnis turns our attention to the long-neglected corners of India’s economic garden, where Dalit and tribal advocacy groups scrutinise the Union Budget for fairness. As new industries blossom, will they welcome these communities into the shade or leave them exposed?

Shekhar Gupta defends Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan against criticism for advocating longer working hours. And then there’s the Kumbh Mela — a flower that doesn’t just bloom, but erupts into existence like an entire botanical wonderland. Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan against criticism for advocating longer working hours.And then there’s the Kumbh Mela — a flower that doesn’t just bloom, but erupts into existence like an entire botanical wonderland. Atanu Biswas revisits its historical, cultural, and literary significance, tracing its roots from ancient texts to Persian and British accounts. A reminder that some gardens are not cultivated but emerge naturally, bound by faith, history, and an unshakable rhythm.

Stay tuned, and remember, a well-tended garden offers some structure, some surprises, and a few wild, untamed blooms that defy explanation!