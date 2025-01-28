Best of BS Opinion: Tiptoeing between tradition and innovation in India

Life often feels like tiptoeing — a careful movement where every step matters. We tiptoe to avoid breaking fragile ground underneath, to navigate uncertainty, and to inch closer to our goals without losing balance. Today’s stories tell us that whether it’s policymakers weighing growth against regulation, industries finding equilibrium between innovation and inclusivity, or individuals balancing heritage with modernity, tiptoeing is not hesitancy — it’s strategy. Let’s dive in.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has started tiptoeing into e-commerce regulation, introducing draft guidelines to protect consumers in a $137-billion market projected to grow over 20 per cent annually. While this effort emphasizes accountability at every step — from KYC checks to post-transaction support — there’s the lingering sense of walking on eggshells. Read our first editorial for more.

Similarly, Sebi’s proposal to lower SIP thresholds to Rs 250 is a small but precise step toward equity. This move could democratise investing, much like sachets made personal care accessible in rural India. Yet, this financial choreography requires steady footing, highlights our second editorial. High transaction costs and the burden on smaller asset management companies demand thoughtful counterbalances.

On a larger stage, Budget 2025 faces the daunting task of taming inflation while fostering growth. Food inflation, driven by supply disruptions and rising incomes, needs cold storage and logistical investments to ease the pressure. Meanwhile, integrating MSMEs into the digital economy with AI-driven credit systems could stabilise their shaky footing, argues Ram Singh in his column.

Even in our everyday lives, we see this careful balancing act. The Republic Day theme of Virasat aur Vikas celebrated India’s evolving identity. Tiptoeing between heritage and innovation, Indian wardrobes now embrace both pre-stitched saris and fusion wear, while food reflects a similar blend — global yet desi, familiar yet fresh. Read Rama Bijapurkar’s column for more insights.

And in NP Ullekh’s Mad About Cuba: A Malayali Revisits the Revolution, the parallels between Kerala and Cuba evoke a sense of shared ideals tiptoeing on fragile ground, reveals Neha Kirpal in her review. The book reminds us that tiptoeing isn’t always a weak effort — it’s often a bold balancing act between aspirations and reality.

Stay tuned, and remember that progress, like tiptoeing, demands grace, precision, and courage!