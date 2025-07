Best of BS Opinion: PLIs can't succeed without deeper structural reforms

Our second columnist,, notes the unspoken problems that plague India's development. It is clear that India will need to grow at over 7.5 per cent for a prolonged period of time to become a developed nation and a global economic powerhouse. The current government's infrastructure is of one piece with that goal. But as Datta points out, there are multiple issues that do not get attention but these are genuine problems that lead to reduced efficiency, productivity, and wasteful spending. The primary issue is one of quality across sectors, from manufacturing to services to infrastructure, all of which result in lost time and productivity. Some of these issues are because of deep-seated corruption, while others are simply a lack of interest in creating good quality products and service. This is a difficult problem to solve but not if the union government and states focus on them. What is required in political will and a national mindset shift. If the first happens, the second will fall in place.