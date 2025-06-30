Best of BS Opinion: Trump's citizenship rules may upend world order

Hello and welcome to BS Views, our newsletter that sums up today's opinion page. Our editorial as well as lead columnist weigh in on President Trump's proposed ban on birthright citizenship and its wider consequences. Our second columnist looks at what plagues India's manufacturing sector and how it might be fixed.

The first major shock of the Trump presidency was an executive order banning “birthright citizenship” in the US. As ourpoints out, birthright citizenship is the norm in most countries that have inherited British common-law , including the US. President Trump's order faced legal pushback but the US Supreme Court has said that lower courts' decisions cannot amount to a nationwide overturning of the order. In short, the White House might be soon be able to start restricting birthright citizenship. The birthright citizenship law has held good since 1898, and has allowed the US to become a successful multi-ethnic society. That is what enrages some of Trump’s followers who oppose the idea that that anyone can be American. If birthright citizenship is indeed rolled back, then it will be an epochal shift in American identity and in its role in the world.