Best of BS Opinion: Spinning through challenges, opportunities, and stories

Ever tossed a frisbee on a windy day? The way it soars, dips, and swirls feels a lot like navigating the whirlwind of today’s world. It is imperative to balance the spin just right — too fast, and it will wobble; too slow, and it crashes, right at your feet. Let's dive into today’s spin across India's economic challenges, global power plays, content chaos, and creative inspiration.

India’s economy feels like a frisbee caught in unpredictable gusts. Inflation may have dipped to 5.22 per cent in December, but food price swings, a weakening rupee, and global uncertainties are the wind pushing against a steady flight. The GDP growth slowdown to 5.4 per cent reflects the balancing act policymakers face — supporting growth without letting inflation spiral. Add rising crude prices and potential U.S. trade protectionism, and the flight path looks daunting. A careful toss is critical to prevent a crash. Read our first editorial for more.