Best of BS Opinion: Adjusting the flavours of modern systems for perfection

Cooking up a perfect dish is an art and life often feels like trying to perfect a recipe. You tweak, taste, and strive for balance, but the salt's too much one day, the chilli's overwhelming another, and something always feels just a bit off. Just like a recipe, India’s many 'dishes' often chase the perfection of a balanced blend that remains elusive. Whether it’s transportation planning, EV dreams, or fostering talent, perfection often slips through our fingers. Today’s stories remind us that in the grand kitchen of progress, every effort to create the perfect blend has its over- and under-seasoned moments.India’s Metro network, now over 1,000 km strong, is an ambitious recipe. Yet, poor integration and missed ridership targets leave many city networks underwhelming. Unlike the well-balanced Delhi Metro, others struggle with accessibility. Sometimes, simplicity — like suburban rail — is the missing spice. Read our first editorial for more.