Best of BS Opinion: Navigating stormy waters of misinformation and change

For centuries, lighthouses have been beacons of hope, steering mariners away from the treacherous waters and toward safety. In today’s stormy seas of misinformation, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological shifts, our modern lighthouses — social platforms, brands, and leaders — are being asked to carry the responsibility. Because when their light falters or deceives, we would find ourselves lost and grasping for direction in a sea of chaos. Let’s dive in.

Meta’s replacement of fact-checking with “community notes” leaves a stormy sea of misinformation. Our first editorial highlights that as seen with X (formerly Twitter), user-driven moderation can amplify hate speech and misinformation, leaving critical issues like climate change and public health vulnerable to distortion. Remember, trust wavers when the light weakens.

On the other hand, while giants like Haldiram’s and Amul shine globally, their rarity underscores a broader struggle of Indian brands in international markets. Our second editorial argues that a lingering legacy of short-term strategies has left few Indian firms capable of competing with global heavyweights, though emerging sectors hint at brighter horizons. Meanwhile, in a world rocked by geopolitical tensions, India’s upcoming Union Budget faces tough choices. Sustaining growth through fiscal stimulus, addressing unemployment, and strengthening governance could position India as a resilient economy even as geopolitical waves rise, writes T T Ram Mohan in his column. India is set to redefine itself as a “Product Nation” by leveraging AI, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. With robust policies and targeted investments, 2025 could see India becoming a global leader in tech innovation and avoid wandering off into the darkness as long as it follows the lighthouse, writes Ajay Kumar.