There are days when you crave a samosa like nothing else, a familiar comfort snack, which brings guilt to the conscience, but only much later. You walk to the sweet-shop in the next lane, spotting a tray full of perfect, crisp-looking triangles. They promise warmth and flavour, a fulfilling end to the wait and the walk. But the first bite says otherwise. You bite into one corner of it and realise the chill runs deeper. The filling is cold, the spice has curled into itself, and the oil tastes like it’s been reheated one time too many. Today’s writeups share that same texture, small signals revealing deeper drift, systems needing heat, and someone willing to notice what has gone tepid. Let’s dive in.

Our first editorial observes the Federal Reserve navigating an easing cycle that now exposes division rather than clarity. A modest rate cut steadied markets but split the committee, with dissenters wary of pushing ahead while inflation settles only by 2028. Trump wanted deeper reductions, Powell insisted neutrality and India tracks each flicker carefully, knowing rupee pressures and capital outflows respond quickly when global temperature shifts are left unmonitored. notes our second editorial. Without stronger duty-rest frameworks and technology-led management, the network continues operating like the food kept warm too long, serviceable but increasingly fragile. Meanwhile, IndiGo’s recent chaos illuminated what Indian Railways has lived with for years: crews stretched thin, fatigue treated as background noise and schedules shaped more by scarcity than safety. Loco pilots endure demanding rosters that heighten the risk of derailments, while recruitment delays and outdated staffing rules deepen the strain,Without stronger duty-rest frameworks and technology-led management, the network continues operating like the food kept warm too long, serviceable but increasingly fragile.

TT Ram Mohan interprets 2025 as the year Washington reshaped the global economic table entirely. Tariffs hardened, immigration narrowed, climate priorities receded and debt expanded without hesitation. Partners adjusted uneasily, markets held and growth persisted, suggesting resilience or perhaps acceptance of a cooler arrangement. India resisted rushed concessions, waiting for terms that align with its interests as 2026 approaches with fresh uncertainty and shifting appetites. And Ajay Srivastava’s analysis follows textiles emerging from decades of policy choices that dulled competitiveness in synthetics. Recent reforms lowering duties, easing QCOs and fixing GST open genuine room for expansion, yet weaving gaps, export frictions and limited design capacity persist. To avoid another moment going stale because of laxity, firms must modernise, scale synthetics and build brands rather than rely on narrow, low-margin contracts.