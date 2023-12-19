Home / Podcast / TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

Why do airlines go bust? How can India build megafactories like China? Will Bitcoin's dream run continue in 2024? What is dry powder? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Listen to This Article

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Engine troubles and financial crisis have pushed Go First airline to a point-of-no-return. Its sole potential buyer, Jindal Powers Ltd, has backed out of bidding for the grounded airline. The budget carrier looks all set to follow 12 other airlines which have flown into obscurity in the last ten years. Foreign shores too are no less ominous for airlines. But why do so many promising airlines go bust? 

Notwithstanding some airline busts, India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. Boeing recently announced that it will set up its largest facility outside the US in Bengaluru. Another US giant, Apple, too has emerged as the face for foreign manufacturing in India. Clearly, India is aggressively pitching itself as an Asian alternative to Chinese manufacturing. But while it has come a long way, India clearly has a long road to cover? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Let us now see what is happening in the world of digital currencies. Bitcoin has more-than-doubled investor money so far in 2023. However, it is expected to witness the famous ‘Halving Event’ in April 2024, where the value of the currency nearly halves but sees multi-fold rise in months ahead. So, will Bitcoin be able to hold on to its dream run in 2024? 

After plowing billions of dollars into the cryptocurrency market, venture capitalists are believed to be sitting on dry powder, waiting for the right time. They have turned circumspect on startups too. But exactly what is dry powder? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

TMS Ep587: Infosys exits, IPL auctions, markets, Mahadev betting app

TMS Ep586: India at COP28, IT hiring, Fed pivot, phase-down of fossil fuels

TMS Ep585: Dixon Tech, new CMs, election impact on markets, dunki

TMSEp584: Coca Cola Lemon-Dou, Article370, thematic funds, Google antitrust

TMS Ep583: Small retail loans, sugar supply, Rahul Singh, Google's Gemini

Topics :Domestic airlinesfactoriescryptocurrenciescash holding

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story