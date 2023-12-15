Home / Podcast / TMS Ep586: India at COP28, IT hiring, Fed pivot, phase-down of fossil fuels

TMS Ep586: India at COP28, IT hiring, Fed pivot, phase-down of fossil fuels

What did India gain from COP28? Why has IT hiring slowed down? What does the Fed pivot mean for Indian markets? How is phase-out of fossil fuels different from phase-down? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Listen to This Article

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Over 200 countries at COP28 climate summit have for the first time agreed to transition away from coal, oil and gas. The deal was clinched miraculously after the summit’s closing hours, but ended with a two-minute standing ovation. While it could be a big step towards checking global warming, what did India gain from COP28? 

Several researches have claimed that global warming will hit the economic growth adversely, and lead to joblessness. Speaking of jobs, hiring in India’s IT sector has hit an all-time low. Lets dig deep to find out what’s behind this dip in hiring.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


But the IT industry heaved a sigh of relief after the US Federal Reserve decided to maintain its key interest rate for the third consecutive time on Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve is finally shifting gears towards a policy pivot with a dovish commentary in the latest policy meeting, where it laid out the rate cuts projections for 2024. With Indian equities sustaining their record-hitting spree, what does the Fed pivot mean for markets and which segments will lead the charge? 

Moving on, as the global community intensifies efforts to combat climate change during the COP28 summit, discussions surrounding the reduction of fossil fuel usage have gained prominence. Two terms frequently mentioned in this context are “phase out” and “phase down”. While both aim to address the environmental impact of fossil fuels, they have distinct meanings and implications. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

COP28 starts tomorrow: What to expect from UN's annual climate negotiations

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Lopsided COP28 boon for India's growing coal and crude oil appetite

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

TMS Ep585: Dixon Tech, new CMs, election impact on markets, dunki

TMSEp584: Coca Cola Lemon-Dou, Article370, thematic funds, Google antitrust

TMS Ep583: Small retail loans, sugar supply, Rahul Singh, Google's Gemini

TMS Ep582: North-South divide, govt's cash outgo, markets, interim budget

TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

Topics :COP27UN climate summithiring in IT sectorUS Fed rates

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story