TMS Ep430: Adani & Vedanta, higher pension, capital goods stocks, ONDC

Have Adani and Vedanta turned the corner? Is the promise of a higher pension a chimera? Will capital goods stocks extend their dream run? What is ONDC? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:43 AM IST
At the fag-end of January this year, when Adani group stocks were falling like house of cards, heads had started turning towards another highly-leveraged conglomerate: Vedanta Resources Ltd. But, during the last three months, both the companies have trimmed their debt, and some skepticism too. So can we safely say that Adani and Vedanta have come out of the woods? 
Experts, meanwhile, point out that better planning and foresight may have saved the two big groups the hassle they have just gone through. Moving on, we also need to devise a wise strategy to ensure a hassle-free retirement. The EPFO recently came out with a long-awaited replacement methodology for contribution towards higher EPS pension. But what is it? And why are some people still skeptical about it? And will it not add extra burden on the retirement fund body? 

Let us move on to markets now. Analysts believe that India Inc could be embarking on a new phase of capex cycle. With capacity utilisation at around 75%, orders are streaming in for related companies. At the bourses, shares of capex-related companies have surged in the range of 13-41% thus far in 2023. So, is there any headroom for more gains? 
The stock of Zomato slipped on bourses on May 9 amid reports that government-backed ONDC may hit its business. People are hailing the lower prices of food items being offered on ONDC. But there is much more to it? In our decoded segment, This episode of the podcast tells about ONDC and more.  

Topics :Adani Vedanta PensionsCapital goods

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

