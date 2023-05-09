Home / Podcast / TMS Ep428: ONDC, passkeys, markets, Maharatna & Navratna Cos

TMS Ep428: ONDC, passkeys, markets, Maharatna & Navratna Cos

Is ONDC the biggest threat to Zomato and Swiggy? Are we heading to a world without passwords? How will markets react to Karnataka poll results? What are Maharatna and Navratna companies? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep428: ONDC, passkeys, markets, Maharatna & Navratna Cos

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nothing should come between you and your favorite restaurant. Those who believe in this idea must be a happy lot as government-operated ONDC, it seems, is picking up. And the prices of your favourite dishes are coming down. Those ordering food on it are unable to hide their excitement, and are hitting the social media platforms to express it. With delivery fees and some other charges gone, the food they say is now 20 to 30% cheaper when compared to established food delivery platforms. So should Swiggy and Zomato worry? Will ONDC’s considerably cheaper deliveries deal a blow to their business? 
Struggling with losses, Swiggy had recently appealed to its Swiggy One members to share food and not passwords. Following the Netflix footsteps, it amended its membership to restrict the privilege to two mobile phones. Moving on, what if you do not have to remember scores of passwords for all the subscriptions and accounts, and could login using your fingerprint? This is essentially what Google aims to do, with rollout of passkeys. Google is not the only one to launch passkeys. Microsoft and Apple have done the same in the past few years. It is generally accepted that passkeys which use biometrics, patterns, and PIN locks are more secure than passwords. And convenient too. So are we heading to a world without passwords?

Meanwhile, Bengaluru that houses offices of tech giants like Google and Microsoft is now breathing easy. Campaigning for Karnataka polls ended on May 8. So, how will markets react to the outcome of this high-stake election? 
After the markets, let us shift our focus to state-owned companies which are grabbing eyeballs. The government recently granted Navratna status to  Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). But ever wondered what Navratnas and Maharatnas are? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation to $5.5 billion

TMS Ep327: Swiggy fee, India's semiconductor industry, silver, World Bank

TMS Ep426: Indian jobseekers, cricket aggression, FPI inflows, SCO

TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

TMS Ep424: Rural demand, FAME, QSR stocks, National Medical Devices Policy

TMS Ep423: Byju's troubles, JioCinema, sugar stocks, Ludhiana gas leak

Topics :ZomatoSwiggyPasswordMarketsMaharatna companies

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story