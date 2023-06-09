Home / Podcast / TMS EP451: RBI repo rate pause, PSU banks, markets, Nvidia GPUs

TMS EP451: RBI repo rate pause, PSU banks, markets, Nvidia GPUs

Will today's pause by RBI lead to a pivot? Why are public sector banks under pressure? Markets factoring in most positives; what's next? Why are Nvidia GPUs so important? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS EP451: RBI repo rate pause, PSU banks, markets, Nvidia GPUs

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark lending rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. While Governor Shaktikanta Das appeared bullish on growth and also lowered inflation projections marginally, he remained cautious about external factors that could affect both inflation and GDP growth going forward. So will the pause by RBI lead to a pivot? 
Governor Shaktikanta Das recently acknowledged the role played by banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience. But he also sounded a note of caution, and asked public sector banks to further strengthen governance. It comes at a time when the financial health of government-run banks has improved remarkably. So is there reason to worry? And are public sector banks under pressure? 

Most bank stocks, meanwhile, fell on Thursday. Equity markets too nursed losses even as the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Going ahead, analysts see two key factors moving the markets in the near-term. What are these triggers, and what should be investors’ strategy? 
Staying with the markets theme, the shares of computer chip designer Nvidia have skyrocketed in the last one year, pushing the company’s valuation beyond one trillion-dollar mark. With it, Nvidia has joined the league of tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Nvidia is the largest GPU manufacturer in the world. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

TMS Ep450: Auto inventories, IIT-Madras, RIL, de-risking and decoupling

TMS Ep449: NEP, rising airfares, Jonathan Garner, spelling competition

TMS Ep448: Railway safety, Modi-Biden agenda, markets, railway signalling

TMS Ep447: Semiconductor policy, Apple store sale, markets, carrier hotels

TMS Ep446: Bank metrics, start-up funding, markets, evergreening of loans

Topics :RBI repo ratePSU BanksMarketsNvidia

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story