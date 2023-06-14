Home / Podcast / TMS Ep454: India in AI race, oil prices, OMCs stocks, Giving Pledge

TMS Ep454: India in AI race, oil prices, OMCs stocks, Giving Pledge

Can India catch up in AI tech development? Why are Indian oil companies not reducing prices? Is it a good time to invest in OMCs? What is the Giving Pledge? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep454: India in AI race, oil prices, OMCs stocks, Giving Pledge

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Generative artificial intelligence has become the watchword across the world. Big firms in countries like the US and China have been investing billions of dollars annually in the AI space. And the generative AI fever has India’s tech start-ups in its grip too. But even with a big government push, can India catch up in the AI tech-development race? 
The next few months will be both interesting and crucial, as generative AI takes shape. Moving on, the prices of petrol and diesel are still on fire. Petrol was selling over 110 rupee a litre in Mumbai this week. This is despite low crude prices and a good showing by the Indian oil marketing companies in the recent quarter. So why are Indian oil companies not reducing their prices? 

Taking cognizance of oil marketing companies’ Q4 profits -- which surged between 50% and over 150%-- the government has hinted that they may reduce retail prices. But will OMCs accept the government’s suggestion? How will it impact their earnings? And what should be the investors’ strategy? 
Stock market is a means to create wealth for millions in the country. But sharing wealth can be as gratifying as creating it. Maybe even more. Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha -- which is India’s biggest stock brokerage in terms of volume of trade -- has been in the news recently for joining ‘The Giving Pledge’ and promising to donate 50% of his wealth. But what exactly is ‘The Giving Pledge’? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

Topics :artifical intelligenceOil prciesOMCsphilanthropy

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

