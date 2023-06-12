TMS EP452: Byju's debt crisis, Apple Vision Pro, market, sellers' inflation

On the other hand Byju’s has introduced generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules to provide students with personalised learning experiences. Worldwide companies are increasingly taking the help of technology to enhance services. Tech giant Apple too has taken another technological leap with its augmented reality headset, called Apple Vision Pro. This device seems to have taken the tech world by storm. So how will this much-anticipated headset change the user experience?

Byju’s -- India’s most valued start-up -- is in the news, yet again. It has defaulted on payment of $40 million to lenders in the US, and is reportedly effecting another round of lay-offs. US-based asset manager BlackRock too has slashed its valuation by 62%. Things clearly are not looking good, but is there a way out of this debt crisis for Byju’s?