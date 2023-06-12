Home / Podcast / TMS EP452: Byju's debt crisis, Apple Vision Pro, market, sellers' inflation

TMS EP452: Byju's debt crisis, Apple Vision Pro, market, sellers' inflation

How can Byju's get out of its debt crisis? How will Apple Vision Pro change the user experience? How to identify potential winners in the stock market? What is sellers' inflation? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS EP452: Byju's debt crisis, Apple Vision Pro, market, sellers' inflation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Byju’s -- India’s most valued start-up -- is in the news, yet again. It has defaulted on payment of $40 million to lenders in the US, and is reportedly effecting another round of lay-offs. US-based asset manager BlackRock too has slashed its valuation by 62%. Things clearly are not looking good, but is there a way out of this debt crisis for Byju’s? 
On the other hand Byju’s has introduced generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules to provide students with personalised learning experiences. Worldwide companies are increasingly taking the help of technology to enhance services. Tech giant Apple too has taken another technological leap with its augmented reality headset, called Apple Vision Pro. This device seems to have taken the tech world by storm. So how will this much-anticipated headset change the user experience? 

Looks like Apple has put in a lot of thought into making the new headset. Even people with prescription glasses can use it, as Apple has partnered with German opticals manufacturer Zeiss to create magnetic lenses that connect to the inside of the headset. Moving on, India’s stock market, recently, reclaimed its position as the world’s fifth largest market. Over the years, equity trading has seen many changes. One man who saw all these changes is Kisan R Choksey, the chairman-founder of KR Choksey Shares and Securities. In our next segment, Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa talks to Kisanbhai, as he is fondly called, to understand what has been his investing mantra over the years?
In the first half of 2020, stock markets plummeted across the globe due to the onset of pandemic. The virus also disrupted supply chain, pushing prices of essential commodities. That bad phase is behind us, but prices haven’t come down. Economist Isabella called it “sellers’ inflation. 

Also Read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro headset to offer immersive spatial experience at $3499

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details

TMS EP451: RBI repo rate pause, PSU banks, markets, Nvidia GPUs

TMS Ep450: Auto inventories, IIT-Madras, RIL, de-risking and decoupling

TMS Ep449: NEP, rising airfares, Jonathan Garner, spelling competition

TMS Ep448: Railway safety, Modi-Biden agenda, markets, railway signalling

TMS Ep447: Semiconductor policy, Apple store sale, markets, carrier hotels

Topics :InflationByju'sApple Markets

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story