Home / Podcast / TMS Ep462: Byju's problems, India-US ties, Indian IT stocks, jet engines

TMS Ep462: Byju's problems, India-US ties, Indian IT stocks, jet engines

Can Byju's revive its fortunes? Will chips, jets and rockets propel India-US ties? What do Accenture's Q3 earnings mean for Indian IT stocks? India-US deal: What are jet engines? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Byju’s juggernaut has come to a grinding halt. Just over a fortnight after it missed its interest payment on the 1.2 billion-dollar loan and took the lender to a court, its auditor has quit. Deloitte -- which was vetting Byju’s book for the last six years -- cited a long delay in its financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2022 as the reason for quitting. So in today’s first segment, Thareek Ahmed tries to answer if the country’s most valued ed-tech company will be able to revive its fortune. 
Notwithstanding Byju’s troubles, India’s ed-tech market is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2025. India is the second largest market for e-learning after the United States. Moving on, ties between India and the US entered a new phase last week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country as a state guest. A clutch of agreements were signed during the period. Bhaswar Kumar takes a look at three key developments in the fields of semiconductor, space and jet engines. And he asks experts if these deals will take the relations between the two nations to a new high? 

The United States has also emerged as the top destination for Indian IT exports. Select IT stocks have gained 10-26% so far in 2023 on hopes that a pause in policy tightening in the US may lead to a revival in IT spending. However, latest earnings from Accenture suggest that a recovery is still not in sight. So, are IT companies staring at tough days ahead? 
Let us shift our focus back to the subject of PM Modi’s recent US visit. Giving new wings to the India-US ties, American jet engine manufacturer General Electric and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have signed a pact to produce combat aircraft engines for the Indian Air Force. The agreement paves the way for the potential joint manufacturing of GE’s famous F414 engines in India. But ever wondered what exactly a jet engine is? And does it work? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

TMS Ep461: Tesla Motors, new vs old IITs, PSU stocks, green diamonds

TMS Ep460: IndiGo aircrafts, free power, global markets, Gift Nifty index

TMS Ep459: Electric two-wheelers, Gurugram realty, MFI stocks, WhatsApp

TMS Ep458: Biparjoy cyclone, JioCinema, equity markets, MQ-9B drone

TMS Ep457: High airfares, tutoring industry, FDs over equities, NDRF

Topics :US India relations Byju'sIT stocks

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story