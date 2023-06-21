Home / Podcast / TMS Ep459: Electric two-wheelers, Gurugram realty, MFI stocks, WhatsApp

TMS Ep459: Electric two-wheelers, Gurugram realty, MFI stocks, WhatsApp

Can E2Ws survive without subsidies in India? Is Gurgaon the hottest property market? What's fueling the rally in microfinance stocks? How can you silence spam calls on WhatsApp? All answers here

Team TMS
TMS Ep459: Electric two-wheelers, Gurugram realty, MFI stocks, WhatsApp

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 2:17 AM IST
The average daily sales of electric-two wheelers slipped into slow lane in June, as the withdrawal of subsidies and the resultant jump in prices apparently forced customers to slam brake on the electric-2 wheeler purchase. So what is the road ahead? Can electric two-wheelers survive without subsidies in India? 
Indeed, the fledgling electric two-wheeler segment needs a little push from the government to take off. Its increased adoption will also help the government meet its green goals. Moving on, India’s residential real estate market is on a fast lane now, after a sluggish period marked by pandemic. People are loosening their purse strings like never before to purchase luxury homes. But wait. It is not only Mumbai’s beach facing areas which are costing a fortune. IT hub Gurgaon too is on the fire. 

A recent hike in circle rates too pushed the rates of luxury properties in Gurugram. Let us now shift our gaze to the financial markets. Shares of micro-finance lenders have surged up to 45% over the last six months, even as the benchmark indices added just 2%. We find out the reason behind this rise, and if the current rally will sustain.
Powel is widely believed to reiterate his views before the US panel, which he expressed in post-Fed meeting press briefings. People in the US are breathing easy now as inflation has dropped by half from last year’s peak. Back home too, people heaved a sigh of relief for a different reason. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature which can address the menace of unwanted calls. What is it? And how can it save us from spammers? Listen to this episode of the podcast for more. 

E-scooter salesGurugramMFIswhatsapp

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 2:30 AM IST

