TMS Ep580: Q2 GDP numbers, Chennai calamity, RBI MPC, trading hours

What does a deeper dive into Q2 GDP numbers reveal? Could the Chennai calamity have been avoided? How will the RBI monetary policy impact markets? What are trading hours? All answers here

Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 08:00 AM IST
Indian economy expanded by 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year, much higher than the Monetary Policy Committee’s projection of 6.5 per cent. The pace of expansion surprised most economists, even as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had dropped hints about it during an Business Standard summit. But, what does the fine print tell us? What are the details that stand out? 

But an impressive growth doesn’t always translate into good infrastructure which can withstand nature’s test. Heavy rains triggered by a cyclone have once again brought several parts of Chennai and nearby districts to a standstill. Despite spending hundreds of crores on building storm water drains, there is no end to flooding. So could the Chennai calamity have been avoided? Kasthuri Akhil caught up with Jaya Dhindaw of World Resources Institute -- an NGO that studies urban challenges and offers solutions to make cities more liveable and sustainable. 

Moving on, all eyes are on the three-day meeting of RBI's rate setting panel. Its decision, which will be announced tomorrow on December 8, remains a crucial trigger for equity markets, which are holding onto their recent strength and making record highs. Find out what is expected from Friday’s RBI policy, its likely impact on equity markets and other factors that will be watched out 

Staying with the markets theme, the National Stock Exchange is mulling deferring indefinitely the internal deadline set for extending trading hours. Longer trading hours are expected to enhance the profitability and volumes of the country’s top bourse. In this segment of the podcast, find out more about trading hours.

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 08:00 AM IST

