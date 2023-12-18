Home / Podcast / TMS Ep587: Infosys exits, IPL auctions, markets, Mahadev betting app

TMS Ep587: Infosys exits, IPL auctions, markets, Mahadev betting app

Why is Infosys losing talent at the top? Will IPL auctions see a generational shift? Will the markets rally continue for the 8th week? What is the Mahadev betting app case? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi



2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Infosys saw yet another top-level exit last week after its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy decided to step down to explore external opportunities. If we include Roy, the last 12 months have seen eight seniors leaving Infosys. But why? Find out what could be behind this unusual churn in the IT major.

Like Infosys, Indian Premier League or IPL too is seeing a churn. We may see a generational shift in the auction starting tomorrow in Dubai. Here's a peak into this mega event.

IPL is also a decacorn now. Its valuation has jumped about 28% in 2023. Moving on, Dalal Street bulls got a shot in their arm last week after the US Federal Reserve signaled a pivot and three rate cuts in 2024. This led to euphoric buying in the markets in the last two sessions, taking indices to record high levels. So will the Sensex and Nifty extend their rally into this week, making it an eighth straight weekly win?  

After the financial markets, let us now move on to a scam which is turning big with each passing day. The Maharashtra government has now set up an SIT to probe if Mahadev betting app’s owners are linked to wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

Topics :Infosys IPL auctionEquity marketsbetting

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

