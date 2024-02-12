TMS Ep627: Uniform Civil Code, insurtech, markets, CAR-T cell therapy

After a two-day discussion, Uttarakhand Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand Bill, 2024. It will subsume personal laws of all the religions. Marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, etc. will come under one common umbrella. So what will this proposed law change?

After the personal laws, let us now see what is happening in India’s insurance sector. Insurance penetration in the country is likely to reach 4.5 percent by 2034, up from the current 3.8%. But it is still very low when compared to the developed nations. And even greater adoption of technology has not been able to increase the penetration. Insurtech platforms have been around for a while now, but the idea has not taken off as expected.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, in a piece of good news for the sector, a Parliamentary panel has recommended reducing the GST on health insurance products for senior citizens below 18 percent to make it more affordable. Moving on, markets regulator Sebi has sought granular ownership details from foreign portfolio investors with concentrated holdings in a single corporate entity. Failing this, such FPIs will need to liquidate their positions in the next 6-7 months. In this report, find out how much of an impact the new norms could have on foreign inflows into Indian equities in the months ahead.

After the markets, let us now turn our focus to a new technology which is giving a big hope to those fighting cancer. CAR-T cell therapy successfully pulled three people out of cancer. Find out more about the new treatment in this episode of the podcast.