1,123 defections in 15 years: AAP exits spotlight political churn

Meanwhile, the BJP, Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are the top three parties that have received the highest share of defecting members. The BJP attracted 14 per cent of defectors during the 15th Lok Sabha period, surging to 38 per cent in the 16th before settling at 31 per cent in the 17th. The Congress saw its share fall from 17 per cent to 10 per cent, where it remained. The AITC’s share rose gradually from 2 per cent to 8 per cent over the same period.