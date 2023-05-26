Home / Politics / 1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

One child was killed and as many as 28 people were left injured after a bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

ANI General News
1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One child was killed and as many as 28 people were left injured after a bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police told the mediapersons that one child has been killed while 28 people are injured in the accident.

The incident happened at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station.

As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Aashish (11) and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

All the injured people are being treated at the hospital and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed condolences to the deceased and his bereaved family members.

He has also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the victims and wished speedy recovery for them.

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies

Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

UP Police to give security to those who testify against criminals: DG

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Compensation demand in paper leak reflects intellectual bankruptcy: Gehlot

Topics :Uttar Pradeshnoida

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story