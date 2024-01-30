Home / Politics / 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress hires DDB Mudra for publicity campaign

In 2019, the Congress hired advertising agencies Percept, Silverpush, and Nixon Advertising, while in 2014, it turned to Dentsu India

Archis Mohan

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
The Congress has contracted advertising agency DDB Mudra to lead its publicity campaign for the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources within the Congress, its publicity committee selected DDB Mudra to manage the party’s election campaign.

DDB Mudra is remembered for creating some of the most iconic taglines and jingles in the country’s advertising history, including ‘Only Vimal’ and ‘God’s Own Country’ for the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

According to its website, the group takes pride in its “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

Its more recent work includes handling brands such as McDonald’s, Netflix, Dhara, Volkswagen, and Royal Enfield.

In 2019, the Congress hired advertising agencies Percept, Silverpush, and Nixon Advertising, while in 2014, it turned to Dentsu India.

Business Standard emailed DDB Mudra for its response, which is awaited.

The Congress publicity committee comprises party leaders K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Supriya Shrinate, and Pawan Khera.




First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

