In rare fight for Speaker's post in 1952, candidate voted for his rival

The election for the Speaker's post is likely to witness voting in the Lok Sabha for only the third time in the history of independent India when newly elected Lok Sabha members would on Wednesday choose between Om Birla of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and K Suresh of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Voting to elect the Lok Sabha Speaker took place in 1952 and 1976. The voting took place in much more harmonious circumstances in 1952 but in an equally, if not more, acrimonious political state of affairs during the Emergency year of 1976. The 2024 contest, even if a foregone conclusion, is likely to be a much closer contest than the elections in 1952 and 1976 since the Opposition INDIA bloc has significant numbers in the Lok Sabha.

