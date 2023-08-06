Home / Politics / 247 Bills got the Presidential sanction between 2014 and 2022, shows data

247 Bills got the Presidential sanction between 2014 and 2022, shows data

One-fifth of Bills approved since 2014 from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

Archis Mohan
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In response to Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Chandeshwar Prasad’s question regarding Bills received from states and Union Territories (UTs) between 2014 and 2022, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra provided the following information in the Lok Sabha on August 1 this calendar year:

The Presidents of India gave their assent to 247 Bills during the specified period.

Of these Bills, the highest — 24 — were from Gujarat, followed by 23 from Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As for the number of pending Bills, the minister listed 95 Bills that “have been processed in consultation with the nodal central ministries and departments”.

In cases where observations were made by nodal ministries and departments, the states concerned were asked to provide clarifications and comments. Due to the time-consuming nature of this consultation process and obtaining feedback from stakeholders, no fixed time schedule could be prescribed for the approval of these Bills.

The data provided does not include details of any Bill assented to or pending from Nagaland or from Jammu & Kashmir (which became a UT in August 2019).



Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy, 3 Indian-Americans in US presidential race

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Costing Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, logjams in Parliament are a costly affair

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Walking the extra mile: When Rahul Gandhi should embark on BJY 2.0

For last 10 yrs, you've only done negative politics: Kharge slams PM

Cong calls meeting of its LS MPs on Monday; Rahul's reinstatement on agenda

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: A people's messiah in God's Own Country?

Farmers' debt relief commission: A political response to economic problem

Topics :indian politicsParliament

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story