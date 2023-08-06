Cong calls meeting of its LS MPs on Monday; Rahul's reinstatement on agenda

The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10

The Congress is likely to raise its demand of reinstating Rahul Gandhi as the Member for Parliament after the Supreme Court verdict in 'Modi surname remark case'.

A copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Chowdhury too conveyed his disappointment over the Lok Sabha Secretariat's response to his request that Gandhi should be immediately reinstated, so that he can participate in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, which begins on August 8.

"The speed with which he was disqualified, it is important to reinstate him with the same speed. I called up Speaker sahib last night and told him that I want to submit the court documents to you to facilitate Rahul Gandhiji's return to the House. He then advised me to call him up this morning," Chowdhury told reporters at a press conference.

In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls.

Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi is also likely to take part in this.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party should return Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership to him. Rahul Gandhi will take part in the 'no-confidence' motion against the Modi government's 'anti-people's policies", said Congress leader Surendra Rajput.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.