Home / Politics / AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in RS, replaces Sanjay Singh

AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in RS, replaces Sanjay Singh

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has "health issues", Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the upper house.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.

The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.

Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.

The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

Also Read

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

SC to hear Raghav Chadha's plea challenging suspension from Rajya Sabha

38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

AAP's Raghav Chadha thanks Delhi HC after it sets aside order on bungalow

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

Will move with positive agenda: INC discusses LS poll preparedness in Guj

Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

Chinese visa case: Karti Chidambaram calls ED probe 'fishing' inquiry

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

CM Dhami appoints 11 BJP leaders as vice presidents of councils, committees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Raghav ChadhaAAP governmentAAPRajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story