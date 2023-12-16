Home / Politics / Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

"The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country's youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tying the BJP-led Centre to the Parliament security breach incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the incident was the fallout of 'unemployment' and 'inflation'.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said, "Why did this (security breach) happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting jobs. I believe that this incident was a direct fallout of unemployment and inflation."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said it wasn't the opposition members but Delhi Police that politicised the incident after labelling it as a terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Saturday, the Congress leader said Delhi Police, which reports to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called the security breach on December 13, Wednesday, a terror attack.

"Delhi Police called it (parliament security breach) a terror attack. It comes under the Union Home Minister, doesn't it? We (Opposition members) didn't politicise the incident, we didn't call it a terror attack. We only put forward our concerns over the glaring lapse in security from the government side," Venugopal said at the media briefing on Saturday.

Questioning the suspension of 13 Congress MPs from the Parliament on grounds of misconduct, the Congress national general secretary said, "You (Centre) people told us that this (new Parliament) building would be the safest place in the world. And, what happened the other day was because of lax security. Members (in the Opposition) are being penalised for raising their voices against the government. For what reasons were 14 (Opposition) MPs suspended?"

Along with 13 Congress members, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was also suspended by House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police earlier apprised the Patiala House Court that mastermind Lalit Jha disclosed that all the accused in the security breach incident met many times and hatched the conspiracy.

Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the court, said Lalit disclosed that the accused persons, including himself, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government into meeting their demands.

The Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons --Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan -- arrested in connection with the security breach.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Chinese visa case: Karti Chidambaram calls ED probe 'fishing' inquiry

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

CM Dhami appoints 11 BJP leaders as vice presidents of councils, committees

BJP raised Rs 341.65 cr during Karnataka Assembly polls, spent Rs 196.7 cr

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Harvard University students

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiParliamentPolitics

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story