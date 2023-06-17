Home / Politics / AAP demands K'taka BJP MLA Muniratna's immediate arrest over fake bill scam

AAP demands K'taka BJP MLA Muniratna's immediate arrest over fake bill scam

Without direct intervention of the MLA, only officials cannot do the scam, Dasari alleged and demanded a probe into the irregularities

IANS Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party's Karnataka unit Working President Mohan Dasari on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of BJP MLA Muniratna for his alleged role in the 118 crore fake bill 'scam' in RR Nagar, here.

Talking to reporters, Mohan Dasari said Muniratna who has been an MLA of RR Nagar assembly constituency since 2008, apparently has a "direct role" behind the crores of rupees 'scam'.

Without direct intervention of the MLA, only officials cannot do the scam, Dasari alleged and demanded a probe into the irregularities.

Earlier, there was a "direct conspiracy" of the previous BJP government behind the "omission" of MLA Muniratna's name from the Lokayukta report.

Earlier also, the AAP had demanded that Muniratna should be arrested and interrogated for his "involvement" in the scam, he charged.

The new Congress government should not just take action against the erring officers and try to turn the case around but also take action against Muniratana, Dasari said.

 

Instead of "protecting" MLA Muniratna like the BJP government did, he should be immediately arrested and investigated, Dasari said.

--IANS

mka/svn/

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

