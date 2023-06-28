Home / Politics / AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC, wants govt to hold consultations

AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC, wants govt to hold consultations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but said it should be brought in with a consensus after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The government should hold extensive consultations on the proposal with all stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said.

"The AAP supports UCC in principle. Article 44 (of the Constitution) also supports it," Pathak told PTI.

But the government should bring in UCC only when there is a consensus among the stakeholders, he said.

"We believe that on such issues we should go ahead with consensus. We believe that this (UCC) should be implemented only after there is a consensus among all the stakeholders," Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

