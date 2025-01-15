AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of 'politicising' school bomb threat issue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of "politicising" the issue of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi in May 2024.

"You (BJP) are politicising the issue of school children getting threats... The first threat was given in May 2024. After almost 9 months now, the Delhi police have given no statement but the BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi is holding a press conference. He is telling stories of different NGOs, he knows everything... There was no investigation for 10 months but now 15 days before the elections, they are narrating fabricated stories...,"AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

This comes after the BJP stepped up its attack on Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi Police said that its probe into bomb threats to schools in the national capital has led to a juvenile.

"Few hours back you must have watched the press conference of Delhi Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Trivedi. He has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner and he is disclosing new things every day. The things that are not even known by police," Singh said in a press conference.

Earlier, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "We all know that Aam Aadmi Party has very deep connections in Delhi, not only with many unwanted NGOs and activities that were involved in the hanging of Afzal Guru and various anti-national activities, but also the slogan of Tukde-Tukde that was raised in February 2015. That was on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru and the file of which was suppressed by Aam Aadmi Party for months. Now the question is getting deeper that who is that NGO, do they have any relation with Aam Aadmi Party?"

He said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal should clarify what ties his party has with the people involved in the case uncovered by Delhi Police.

Also Read

"Kejriwalji keeps speaking rubbish every now and then but today I want to ask him... what ties do you have with them," Trivedi said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.