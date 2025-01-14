Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Delhi polls: BJP alleges irregularities in voter list ahead of voting day

Delhi polls: BJP alleges irregularities in voter list ahead of voting day

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of orchestrating a "voter scam" to manipulate the upcoming election results. The Kejriwal-led party has accused the BJP of resorting to unfair practices

Voter Lists
This comes after similar allegations were made by the AAP. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva raised concerns on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in the voter list, ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls in the capital.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj and senior party leader Om Pathak, Sachdeva met Election Commission (EC) officials to highlight their grievances.

He claimed that more than five lakh new voter applications have been filed in recent days, including many that have raised suspicions.

"We found out that a significant number of these applicants are aged 80 years or above. How can an 80-year-old person not have a voter identity card until now? Who are these people?" Sachdeva questioned.

He also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has applied to get the names of 40 voters from the Dalit Mandir area deleted and accused the former Delhi chief minister of being "anti-Dalit".

"Kejriwal has filed an application to delete the names of 44 voters of a Valmiki temple. These people have been staying there for 22 years. He is anti-Dalit," he said.

Also Read

Kejriwal claims BJP distributing gold chains, asks people not to sell votes

Is LJP planning to contest Delhi polls? This is what Chirag Paswan says

Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

Delhi Assembly polls: CM Atishi files her nomination from Kalkaji seat

Delhi CM Atishi faces FIR for model code violation ahead of elections

This comes after similar allegations were made by the AAP.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of orchestrating a "voter scam" to manipulate the upcoming election results. The Kejriwal-led party has accused the BJP of resorting to unfair practices to regain power in the national capital after more than 25 years.

The political climate in Delhi remains tense as both parties continue to exchange allegations. With the voting set for February 5 and the results to be announced on February 8, the stakes are high for both the AAP and the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Draconian, anti-Constitution: Cong on UGC draft rules for V-C appointments

Rupee among the world's most stable currencies: BJP counters Cong's claims

Kejriwal following Modi's strategy of propaganda, false promises: Rahul

Blow from Delhi's voters awaits AAP for suppressing CAG reports: Puri

Gulmarg has become winter sports capital of India: PM Modi at Sonamarg

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsAAP governmentBJP

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story