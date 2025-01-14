Kejriwal claims BJP distributing gold chains, asks people not to sell votes

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing gold chains to voters in two Delhi colonies, alleging an attempt to buy votes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

During a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal claimed that BJP leaders have openly discussed plans to distribute cash and other items to influence Delhi’s electorate.

“We have got to know that they [BJP] have started to distribute gold chains to the public now. They have done this in two colonies. Their leaders are openly saying that they will buy the votes of the people of Delhi. So, their leaders should explain where the public’s money, saris, blankets, and other items have gone. The people are asking them,” he said.

The former Delhi chief minister criticised the saffron party, accusing it of ‘stooping to dishonesty’ despite lacking both a clear vision for Delhi and a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly election on February 5.

Kejriwal urges voters to reject bribes

Kejriwal urged voters not to accept bribes from any political party. “We are not here to win or lose elections; we are here to change the country. I appeal to the public to take everything they are distributing but don’t sell your vote. Don’t vote for anyone who distributes money, jackets, blankets, etc,” Kejriwal said in his ‘appeal’.

Additionally, AAP MP Sanjay Singh called upon the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate allegations against BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma. Singh accused Verma of violating election rules by tweeting about distributing spectacles after the moral code of conduct was implemented.

Also Read

BJP counter attacks

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Arvind Kejriwal of reneging on his promise to stay out of political alliances. He further alleged that voters have seen through the AAP leader's "corrupt face" and would soon “bid farewell” to him.

“Arvind Kejriwal had vowed that he would not join hands with any party. But the world saw that AAP joined hands with Congress... Arvind Kejriwal forgot all his promises... Delhi has recognized Arvind Kejriwal’s corrupt face... We will give concrete houses to the slum dwellers of Delhi. We will build good roads in the slum colonies. 5 February is the day to say goodbye to Arvind Kejriwal,” Tiwari said.