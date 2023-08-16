Home / Politics / AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption" | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway here after the Comptroller Auditor General of India reportedly flagged the huge cost escalation in the construction of the expressway.

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam".

This is such a big scam that the road, for which an approval of Rs 18 crore per km was given, was built at a cost of Rs 251 crore, Kakkar told PTI.

According to media reports, the CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects flagged how the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to Rs 251 crore per kilometer from Rs 18.2 crore per kilometer.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption".

However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has rejected the charge, calling it "gross misrepresentation of facts".

Also Read

Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

Pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help in Delhi

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

Whole of India is Modi's home…: AIADMK's Thambidurai hits back at Kharge

BJP Central Election Committee to meet to discuss state poll preparations

Mizoram polls 2023: Who is Zoramthanga? A look at the rebel-turned-leader

No 'Acchhe Din' in 10 years: Sibal's swipe at PM over his I-Day pitch

'Secret meetings' between Pawars a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyDwarka ExpresswayCAG reportProtest

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil Nadu

India's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvre

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Govt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi

Next Story