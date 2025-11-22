After poll debacle, Prashant Kishor's party dissolves organisational units

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level, following the humiliating performance in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

In a statement, party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said new units will be formed in the next one and a half months.

The decision was taken at the party's national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, it said.

Kishor was also present in the meeting, along with party leaders like former vice chief of the army SK Singh, ex-Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh and senior advocate YV Giri.