Home / Politics / EC failed to answer questions over 'vote theft' in Haryana polls: Gehlot

EC failed to answer questions over 'vote theft' in Haryana polls: Gehlot

Gehlot further alleged that the EC was "working entirely in favour of the BJP and the NDA," pointing out that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being conducted "in haste"

Ashok Gehlot
He said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to safeguard democratic institutions and added, "Those who wish to preserve democracy should be asking the Election Commission for factual clarification on vote theft, not defending it | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday escalated its attack on the Election Commission, with senior party leader Ashok Gehlot alleging that the poll body has failed to respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi over alleged "vote theft" during the Haryana elections.

In a post on X, Gehlot said the BJP, which "fell short of the 272-seat mark after being caught in the act of theft," had now "got 272 people to sign a letter against Rahul Gandhi to defend the Election Commission."  Calling it "unfortunate", he said the letter appeared to have been issued under pressure by individuals who had served for decades in the bureaucracy, judiciary or armed forces.

Gehlot further alleged that the EC was "working entirely in favour of the BJP and the NDA," pointing out that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being conducted "in haste" across 12 states despite related cases pending before the Supreme Court.

He said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to safeguard democratic institutions and added, "Those who wish to preserve democracy should be asking the Election Commission for factual clarification on vote theft, not defending it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress in Maharashtra divided over tie-up with MNS for civic polls

Stalin writes to Modi, says rejection of metro projects caused resentment

AAP slams BJP over AQI monitoring, says Grap measures not being implemented

BJP may oust Bihar CM Nitish Kumar soon, says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey

Mamata Banerjee to hold SIR protest rally in West Bengal's Matua heartland

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaAshok GehlotHaryana election

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story