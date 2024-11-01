AIADMK district secretaries meeting scheduled to be held on November 6

A meeting of district secretaries chaired by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at around 10 am at the house of Chief Club Revolution President MGR on Wednesday.

Taking on Social media, the AIADMK official handle posted a circular regarding the upcoming meeting.

The party may discuss the election strategies for the local body and state assembly elections likely to be held in 2026. All the district secretaries of the party will attend the meeting.

Earlier, on August 16, A meeting of the executive committee of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was held at the party's headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

During the meeting chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK executive committee firmly endorsed Palaniswami's leadership and discussed strategies for the local body and state assembly elections likely to be held in 2026.

Nine resolutions were passed in the executive committee meeting. The earlier resolutions condemned the DMK administration for its alleged failures in distributing essential items through ration shops, increasing electricity bills, and halting welfare schemes that were previously introduced during the AIADMK tenure.

The resolutions also criticized the DMK government for its handling of law and order issues and its failure to fulfil election promises. Additionally, the AIADMK passed resolutions addressing federal concerns. The Union Government was condemned for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the recent Union Budget. The party urged the central government to withdraw the 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance and to declare the Wayanad landslides as a national disaster.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK won 22 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu while the AIADMK lost the one seat (Theni) they had won when they were part of the NDA in 2019.