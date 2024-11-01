Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'My statement was twisted': Shivkumar after Kharge pulls up K'taka govt

Mallikarjun Kharge also assured that the Karnataka government is committed to protecting farmers' properties

DK Shivakumar further stated that this was the first time such incident has ever occurred. He said, "Since the day I became the Deputy CM have you seen or heard a single incident Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday reconsidered his statement a day after Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge pulled up D K Shivakumar over his statement that the state government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee scheme. The scheme offers free bus travel to women in the state.

While speaking to the media reporters, DK Shivakumar said that my statement was twisted and whatever the elders say we have to follow that.

"Whatever our elders say we follow that. My statement was twisted. A few have suggested is what I have said. There is no question of closing the schemes. I had just said that we will discuss it. But the BJP just wants to do politics. They have nothing to do better," he said.

DK Shivakumar further stated that this was the first time such incident has ever occurred. He said, "Since the day I became the Deputy CM have you seen or heard a single incident. No word of interference".

On being asked about Basanagouda Patil Yatnal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DK Shivakumar said, "I don't want to speak on people who are mad and who needs to hospitalized. He first had to be treated."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday pulled up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister over his statement that the state government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee scheme.

The Congress government here has introduced Shakti scheme, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses. Kharge's statement came after the Congress government in Karntaka suggested that it could review the Shakti scheme which ensured free buss transport for women.

Mallikarjun Kharge also assured that the Karnataka government is committed to protecting farmers' properties.

The Congress leader further questioned the BJP's record on protecting temples during its previous government, stating that the Karnataka government is committed to safeguarding temples and common people's properties.

Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses.

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

