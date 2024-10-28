Air connectivity policy to boost tourism, economic development in Rajasthan

Experts have urged the Rajasthan government to include an air connectivity section in the upcoming tourism policy, which will help promote tourism and economic development in the state.

The Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) also recently raised this demand with the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari. They said the government should give aviation companies operating on new routes in the state viability gap funding (VGF).

“VGF will encourage aviation companies to provide air services in small cities of the state,” FHTR said.

FHTR president Kuldeep Singh Chandela said that in the memorandum submitted to the tourism minister recently, he had stated the benefits of adding an air connectivity policy to the main policy. This initiative, he added, can play an important role in the development of the state's tourism circuit.

Under this, airlines starting new scheduled air services on new routes should be made eligible for VGF with an incentive of Rs 5 lakh per round trip for domestic routes and Rs 10 lakh for international routes.

Additional incentives should be offered for routes over 750 km to reduce financial risks and make new routes more attractive.

More From This Section

Senior vice-president FHTR Surendra Singh Shekhawat said that for economic and tourism development of the state, areas deprived of air services must be given priority for connectivity.

Airlines should meet strict criteria, including a minimum aircraft capacity of 50 seats for domestic routes and 180 seats for international routes.

Singh said a high-powered committee led by the Chief Secretary should oversee implementation of the policy.

The performance of new routes should be tracked and adaptations should be made as required to ensure success.