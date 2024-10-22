RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 2024: 12th-level exam starts today, view guidelines

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) at the senior secondary or Class 12 level will be administered by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, or RSMSSB, on October 22. The 12th-level Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) aims to choose eligible candidates for a number of jobs, such as Jamadar, Forest Ranger, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant, and Constable. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the day of the exam, candidates must bring their admit cards; those who will not bring the card will not be permitted to enter the exam room. Candidates can download the admit card from the official websites like recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 2024: Exam pattern

It is important for candidates to keep in mind that the written exam will be of 300 marks. The exam will be administered to them for three hours.

There will be 150 questions on the exam paper. A, B, C, D, and E are the five options for each question; only one of the first four will be the right response. Candidates must select the fifth option (option E) on the OMR sheet if they choose not to attempt a question.

RSMSSB 12th CET 2024 admit card: How to download?

• Go to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Press the "admit card" tab on the home page.

More From This Section

• Choose the name of the test.

• Go to the next page and press "get admit card".

• Enter your birthdate, application number, and the security text that appears.

• Download your admission card after submitting your details.

RSMSSB 12th CET 2024 admit card: Guidelines

• To guarantee all the verification processes are finished on time, arrive at the exam centre at least 45 to 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

• The hall ticket will give details about the exam hour and admittance time. It is not allowed to enter after the designated entry time.

• Personal items such as pagers, tablets, iPads, watches, programmable calculators, Bluetooth, cell phones, and other electronic devices are not permitted in the exam hall.

• Students must hold themselves in a structured and disciplined manner while taking the exam.

• Students found themselves in unfair methods will be eliminated.

• Candidates are needed to bring a physical copy of their admit card and proof of identity to the Rajasthan CET exam centre.

• To improve their chances of passing the exam, students must try the Rajasthan CET practice exams.