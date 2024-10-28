Tripura CM slams CPI(M) and Congress for neglecting state culture

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress on Monday for not "preserving the culture" of the state.

"Art, culture, and traditions like Kirtan must be preserved. Swami Vivekananda expanded Hinduism by respecting all religions through spiritual thinking, which remains equally relevant today," he said while addressing a conference at Mukta Dhara Auditorium, Agartala.

Speaking at the conference, Saha remarked, "As far as I know, the word Kirtan comes from Sanskrit. Kirtan is essential from birth to death. So it is both our duty and society's duty to give it due status. Listening to Kirtan creates a spiritual feeling in the mind, allowing us to forget all sorrows, miseries, and pleasures. This culture, this tradition, must be kept alive," he said.

Alleging that CPI (M) and Congress neglected the culture and tradition of the state, he said, "We have seen a 35-year reign here. The culture that Tripura had during those 35 years has been lost because they did not believe in God. It is not only that they themselves didn't believe in God but also they didn't allow others to believe. Before this, we had Congress rule, and the situation was similar. They themselves did not know which policy to follow, adopting a mixed policy with foreign thoughts and some of ours."

Saha further noted that a renewed atmosphere of faith has now been established in Tripura.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Tarak Brahma Kirtanya Shilpi Samiti Chairman Jagmohan Nath, and others were also present.