BJP releases list of candidates for Rajasthan, UP Assembly bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its list of candidates for Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls.

For Rajasthan bypolls, BJP has fielded Karilal Nanoma from Chorasi (ST) seat.

As per the list, in Uttar Pradesh BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler from Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and BJP's lone female candidate Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak exuded confidence that BJP will win all 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Pathak said, "BJP is prepared for by-elections. All our candidates will win all 9 seats. PM Modi's poor welfare schemes have reached everyone and we are among the people regarding development and law & order in Uttar Pradesh. Public's blessings are with the BJP."

Earlier, after announcing that INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday 'humne yeh thana hai, 'samvidhan, arshan, sohardh (We have decided to save Constitution, Reservation, Harmony)

"We have decided to save 'Constitution, Reservation, Harmony' We have to build the country of Bapu-Babasaheb-Lohia's dreams," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post, Yadav highlighted that the INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the bypolls under his party's symbol

"It is not about seats but about winning'. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," read the post on X.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for bypolls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh bypolls till Wednesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

The poll body has announced bypolls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district. The polling will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

The voting for Rajasthan bypolls will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The bypolls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier on October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats that will occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13. The second phase will occur on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.