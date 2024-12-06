All-round development made in NE after formation of BJP govt: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that all-round development has been made in the north-eastern states since the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in centre from 2014.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Delhi, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that soon after PM Modi assumed office in 2014, the northeast was given priority under the Look East Policy. The government formulated a proper strategy to achieve its vision in these border and violent insurgency-affected states.

"The Central Government has made successful efforts to establish peace and stability by enriching the dignity, culture, language, literature and music of the North-East" he added.

MoS Rai further claimed that the security situation in the northeastern states has improved to a great extent since 2014. Compared to the year 2014, there was a 71 percent reduction in insurgency incidents in the year 2023. There was a 60 percent reduction in casualties in security forces, an 82 percent reduction in civilian deaths and more than 9,500 rebels have surrendered since 2014.

"The improvement in the security situation has resulted in the de-confiscation of disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) over a large area of the North-East by approximately 75 per cent, fulfilling the long-pending emotional demand of the North-Eastern States" he added.

Nityanand Rai said that after the formation of PM Modi-led BJP government in the centre in 2014, the government signed 12 important agreements for peace and stability in the North Eastern states. A framework agreement was signed with the NSCN (IM) group of Nagaland, an extension of the ceasefire with Naga groups and agreements for peace with 2 groups of Manipur were also signed.

"Developmental achievements from 2014-24 in the northeast in the first phase of Vibrant Village Program by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was launched on 10 April 2023 from Kibithu village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh where allocation of funds for 2022-23 to 2025-26 was Rs 4,800 crore. Cabinet has approved 4G connectivity in 4,525 villages of the North Eastern region. Under Universal Service Obligation Fund, about 5,600 villages are covered by 4,404 towers at a cost of Rs 3,715 crore," he added.

MoS Home Rai added that air connectivity increased in north east since 2014. There are 17 airports in the region, there were only 9 in 2014. Services started on 64 routes under the UDAN scheme in the North-Eastern region.