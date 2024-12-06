Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Proud of my brother, nothing above country for him: Priyanka slams BJP

Proud of my brother, nothing above country for him: Priyanka slams BJP

She said the accusation was nothing new coming from such people as those who called former prime ministers traitors

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Protest, Parliament Protest
Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka said her brother walked 4,000 kms from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir for the unity of this country | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP on Friday over its leader Sambit Patra calling Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "traitor".

She asserted that nothing is above the country for her brother.

She said the accusation was nothing new coming from such people as those who called former prime ministers traitors.

"Those who can call Jawaharlal Nehru, who spent 13 years in jail during the Independence struggle, a traitor, those who can call Indira Gandhi, who broke Pakistan into two, a traitor, and those who can call Rajiv Gandhi, who was martyred for the country, a traitor, then if they are doing the same with Rahul Gandhi then there is nothing new in it," Priyanka told reporters outside the Parliament building.

"I am proud of my brother, for my brother, nothing is above the country," she said as she participated in the opposition's protest over the Adani issue.

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka said her brother walked 4,000 kms from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir for the unity of this country.

More From This Section

Farmers' protests received booster dose from no less than VP: Cong

BJP planned govt swearing-in without Shinde if he remained stubborn: Raut

Rajya Sabha: Rs 500 notes found at Abhishek M Singhvi's seat, probe on

Several Oppn MPs take out protest march in Parliament on Adani issue

Privilege notice against BJP's Patra submitted for 'traitor' barb at Rahul

Priyanks also alleged that the BJP did not have the courage to discuss the Adani issue in Parliament.

"They don't have the courage to discuss the Adani issue (in Parliament). Why is there a problem in discussion... discussion happens in democracy only, they are afraid of it as well," she said.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs K Laxman and Patra cited to the press a report published by French media outlet "Mediapart" to target Gandhi.

Patra claimed that billionaire investor George Soros and some US-based agencies, investigative media platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Gandhi form a "dangerous" triangle trying to destabilise India and stoke public disaffection for a regime change in the country.

"I have no hesitation in saying that he (Gandhi) is a traitor of the highest order," Patra said.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

People of Wayanad looking for actions, not excuses: Priyanka Gandhi

Massive traffic jam at Ghazipur border as Rahul stopped on way to Sambhal

'Ready to visit Sambhal alone with police, but not allowed': Rahul Gandhi

Rise above politics, help landslide-hit Wayanad people: Priyanka to Shah

Rahul, Priyanka stopped at Ghazipur border on way to violence-hit Sambhal

Topics :Priyanka GandhiRahul GandhiCongressBJP

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story