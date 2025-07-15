Home / Politics / Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Mann stated this while participating in a debate on the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025' on the concluding day of the Special Session of the Punjab Assembly here

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
The House on Tuesday decided to refer the Bill, which was introduced on Monday, to a Select Committee of the Assembly for seeking views of all stakeholders. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Anti-sacrilege Bill will ensure that no such heinous crime takes place in the future by making provision of the sternest punishment against culprits.

Mann stated this while participating in a debate on the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025' on the concluding day of the Special Session of the Punjab Assembly here.

The House on Tuesday decided to refer the Bill, which was introduced on Monday, to a Select Committee of the Assembly for seeking views of all stakeholders.

Mann said the Guru Granth Sahib is the living Guru, who is highly revered by one and all across the globe. He said the 'Guru Granth Sahib' is a lighthouse of peace and tranquility for the entire mankind, and the Punjab government is "fully alive" to the deep emotional hurt caused by the incidents of sacrilege against the holy 'granths' in the past.

He said it is unfortunate that some forces had even gone to an extent of committing the most heinous sin against mankind through desecration of the 'Guru Granth Sahib', a holy book revered by the Sikh community.

Mann said the 'Guru Granth Sahib' is an eternal Guru for mankind and no one could ever tolerate the dastardly act of sacrilege.

Likewise, he said the 'Bhagavad Gita', 'Quran', 'Bible' and other 'granths' are also respected by humanity for showing a way of life to them.

Mann said every devout Sikh is deeply connected with the 'Shabad Guru' - in the form of the 'Guru Granth Sahib' and Gurmukhi, which means originating from the mouth of Guru.

Mann said the sacrilege incidents had bruised the psyche of every Punjabi in general and every Sikh in particular. In the absence of harsh punishment against this "unpardonable crime", there was no end to these incidents due to which the Bill was necessitated, he said.

According to the Bill, any person found guilty of sacrilege may face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. The guilty shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh, which may extend up to Rs 10 lakh.

Those attempting to commit the offence may be sentenced to three to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which may extend up to Rs 3 lakh, as per the Bill. Individuals found abetting the crime will be punished in accordance with the offence committed.

Under the Bill, offence means any sacrilege, damage, destruction, defacing, disfiguring, de-colouring, de-filling, decomposing, burning, breaking or tearing of any holy scripture or part thereof.

Bhagwant Mann Punjab Punjab Government

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

