Bihar Cabinet approves proposal of 10 mn jobs, employment opportunities

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal of 'one crore jobs and employment opportunities' in the next five years.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the proposal of the Labour department in this regard and also decided to constitute a 12-member committee headed by the Development Commissioner to explore the possibilities and take decisions in this effect.

The CM on Sunday had announced that "For the next five years (2025 to 2030), we are setting a target to double the 2020-25 goal by providing government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth. To achieve this, new job and employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas. For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha told reporters, "The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Labour department proposal to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities to youth in the state in the next five years (from 2025-2030). The government has also decided to constitute a 12-member committee, headed by the chief secretary, for the same." The cabinet also approved 30 proposals of different departments on Tuesday. ALSO READ: A poll quest for Bihar's 'forgotten people': Contesting for the tribal vote The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year. "I am delighted to share that, so far, 10 lakh youth in the state have been provided with government jobs, and approximately 39 lakh people have been given employment, and the target of providing government jobs/employment to over 50 lakh youth will certainly be achieved.

"Currently, under the Saat Nischay programme, the youth of the state are being provided with skill development training to connect them with self-employment opportunities. In the next five years, the ongoing programme under Saat Nischay for youth skill development will be expanded," the CM wrote on X on Sunday. The cabinet also approved more than ₹179 crore for the maintenance of the priority corridor of metro rail which will become operational from August 15, 2025, in Patna. A proposal of sanctioning of more than 179 crore for the maintenance of the priority corridor of metro rail and ₹21.15 crore for hiring three metro car single sets on rent were also approved by the cabinet.